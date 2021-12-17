Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Lotte Hotels & Resorts, the hotel investment arm of Lotte Group, is buying the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago The South Korean investor is buying the 13-story property, at 225 North Wabash Ave, from...
Denver Business Journal Realterm Logistics has paid $948 million, or $47196/sf, for the 200,864-square-foot industrial property at 400 West 160th Ave in Broomfield, Colo, about 18 miles north of Denver The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the...
Dallas Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought the 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed Eastdil Secured brokered the deal The...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has plans to build a 135,000-square-foot office building at the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth, Texas The property, which is being called Hillwood Commons II, can be expanded by up to 270,000...
Crain’s Chicago Business The 601W Cos has paid $86 million, or $322,097/unit, for Buckingham Place, a 267-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the six-story property from its developer, Wingspan...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has completed its $51 billion purchase of a portfolio of 678 affordable-housing properties with 83,000 units from American International Group AIG was represented by CBRE Capital Advisors and CBRE’s...
REJournals Block Real Estate Services LLC has broken ground for a 200,000-square-foot industrial property within Lenexa Logistics Centre, a 17 million sf industrial complex in Lenexa, Kan The Kansas City, Kan, developer is building the property at...
Trailbreak Partners has paid $247 million, or $230,841/unit, for the 107-unit Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo The Denver investment and development firm purchased the property from Bridge Partners Inc of Walnut Creek, Calif, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan, got one step closer to being sold as it drew an offer of $6 million at an online auction that ended yesterday on the Ten-X platform It’s not known yet whether the...