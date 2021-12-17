Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brixmor Property Group has paid $97 million, or $316/sf, for the 307,000-square-foot Granada Shoppes retail center in Naples, Fla The New York REIT purchased the property, on a 39-acre parcel at 10940 Tamiami Trail North, from a venture of Courtelis...
Mosser Capital Management has paid $455 million, or $235,751/unit, for Wilshire Royale, a 193-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The San Francisco investor purchased the property from MWest Holdings of Sherman Oaks, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
Triangle Business Journal Kushner Cos has bought the 214-unit Capital Creek at Heritage Apartments in Wake Forest, NC, for $552 million, or about $257,944/unit The New York investment company acquired the three-story property from Waypoint...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Integra Investments and Constellation Group has sold a 31,979-square-foot office building at 1674 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $265 million, or about $82867/sf An affiliate of Exan Capital bought...
South Florida Business Journal QuadReal Finance has provided $6532 million of construction financing against the second phase of the Avery Dania Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla Meyers Group of Aventura, Fla, is developing the latest phase,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Lotte Hotels & Resorts, the hotel investment arm of Lotte Group, is buying the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago The South Korean investor is buying the 13-story property, at 225 North Wabash Ave, from...
Denver Business Journal Realterm Logistics has paid $948 million, or $47196/sf, for the 200,864-square-foot industrial property at 400 West 160th Ave in Broomfield, Colo, about 18 miles north of Denver The Annapolis, Md, investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought Highland Park West Lemmon, a 372-unit multifamily property in Dallas The Miami investor acquired the five-story building, at 3600 Wheeler St, on behalf of its Blue Atlantic Partners Fund III...
Dallas Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has bought the 330,000-square-foot industrial building at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed Eastdil Secured brokered the deal The...