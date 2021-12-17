Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal QuadReal Finance has provided $6532 million of construction financing against the second phase of the Avery Dania Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla Meyers Group of Aventura, Fla, is developing the latest phase,...
Melo Group has paid $105 million for a site of just more than three acres at 1700 Biscayne Blvd in Miami on which it plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex The Miami developer bought the site from a venture led by James Goldstein of Fort...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in November by an average of $4/unit, or 03 percent from the previous month, to $1,590/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase since February, when...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has plans to build a 135,000-square-foot office building at the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth, Texas The property, which is being called Hillwood Commons II, can be expanded by up to 270,000...
Lecangs LLC, a subsidiary of Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, has agreed to fully lease the 12 million-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 728 West Rider St in Perris, Calif, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Holdings has agreed to pay $300 million, or $1,064/sf, for the 282,000-square-foot office building at 475 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area The investment company is buying the Neo-Gothic...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...
South Florida Business Journal National Realty Investment Advisors has submitted plans to develop a 42-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The 388-unit project, dubbed 200 Third, is being planned for a 066-acre development site at 200...
South Florida Business Journal The Tire Rack Inc has agreed to lease 176,947 square feet of industrial space in Davie, Texas The South Bend, Ind, e-commerce company, which was founded in 1979, specializes in the sale of tires, wheels and car...