Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Six real estate companies had initial public offerings of their common shares this year and had raised $21 billion of equity capital, according to Renaissance Capital That was just a drop in the bucket in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage universe grew by $648 billion, or 16 percent, in the third quarter, to $405 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That pace of growth is slightly greater than the...
Lecangs LLC, a subsidiary of Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, has agreed to fully lease the 12 million-square-foot industrial property that is being built at 728 West Rider St in Perris, Calif, about 65 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics...
The New York City hotels were 815 percent occupied during the week through Dec 11 That was the highest occupancy level of the markets tracked by STR during that week However, it remained 13 percent lower than the occupancy level reported in 2019,...
Dallas Morning News GoTRG, a Miami-based product returns handling and distribution company, has signed a lease for 250,000 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas It is taking its space at the Carter Industrial Park, a 569,000-sf...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s office market had 27 leases for 16 million square feet signed in the city’s central business district during the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate That was nearly double...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined last month by 199 percent, to $3873 billion, according to Trepp Inc The decline would have been far greater had two large office loans not transferred One landed in special...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...
Commercial Property Executive Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to fully lease the 719,037-square-foot office property at 1275, 1345, 1375 and 1395 Crossman Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco Newmark...