Log In or Subscribe to read more
AEW Capital Management has paid $108 million, or nearly $260/sf, for the Shops at Beacon Lakes, a 417,248-square-foot retail center in Miami The Boston investment manager purchased the property on behalf of a separate-account client from its...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
South Florida Business Journal Redfearn Capital has bought the 32,564-square-foot mixed-use building at 222-230 Clematis St in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1793 million, or about $55061/sf The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Matthew Joffe of West Palm Beach, Fla, has paid $14 million, or about $28054/sf, for the 49,904-square-foot office building at 800 West Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla An affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold the 172,517-square-foot Walmart Supercenter building in Miami for $195 million, or about $11303/sf The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, company sold the retail property to a group of Hawaii-based...
The 206,000-square-foot industrial property at 1701 National Drive in Sacramento, Calif, has been sold for $369 million, or $17913/sf An affiliate of TA Realty of Boston purchased the property from NTT Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...
Zagame Corp has paid $4175 million, or $920/sf, for 1100 West Fulton Market St, a 45,380-square-foot office/retail building in Chicago’s Fulton Market area The Australian hotel and restaurant company bought the three-story property from a...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc has sold The Santal, a 446-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for $152 million, or about $340,817/unit The sales price was first reported by CoStar Group The Austin-based residential property...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the Routh Street Flats, a 208-unit apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Greensboro, NC, company acquired the complex in a joint venture with Hansainvest Real Assets GmbH of...