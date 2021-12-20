Log In or Subscribe to read more
AEW Capital Management has paid $108 million, or nearly $260/sf, for the Shops at Beacon Lakes, a 417,248-square-foot retail center in Miami The Boston investment manager purchased the property on behalf of a separate-account client from its...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
South Florida Business Journal Redfearn Capital has bought the 32,564-square-foot mixed-use building at 222-230 Clematis St in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1793 million, or about $55061/sf The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Matthew Joffe of West Palm Beach, Fla, has paid $14 million, or about $28054/sf, for the 49,904-square-foot office building at 800 West Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla An affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold the 172,517-square-foot Walmart Supercenter building in Miami for $195 million, or about $11303/sf The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, company sold the retail property to a group of Hawaii-based...
The 206,000-square-foot industrial property at 1701 National Drive in Sacramento, Calif, has been sold for $369 million, or $17913/sf An affiliate of TA Realty of Boston purchased the property from NTT Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...
Zagame Corp has paid $4175 million, or $920/sf, for 1100 West Fulton Market St, a 45,380-square-foot office/retail building in Chicago’s Fulton Market area The Australian hotel and restaurant company bought the three-story property from a...
San Antonio Business Chronicle Embrey Partners has sold the 323-unit Standard at Legacy Apartments in San Antonio for an undisclosed price Sherman Residential of Chicago was the buyer Newmark brokered the deal Standard at Legacy, at 1938 Sonterra...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc has sold The Santal, a 446-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for $152 million, or about $340,817/unit The sales price was first reported by CoStar Group The Austin-based residential property...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the Routh Street Flats, a 208-unit apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Greensboro, NC, company acquired the complex in a joint venture with Hansainvest Real Assets GmbH of...