Square Mile Capital Management has provided $1085 million of financing to help fund JEM Holdings’ $153 million, or $500,000/sf, purchase of the 306-unit Riverworks apartment property in Savannah, Ga JEM is a New York investor formed 10 years...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Matthew Joffe of West Palm Beach, Fla, has paid $14 million, or about $28054/sf, for the 49,904-square-foot office building at 800 West Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla An affiliate...
Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $623 million of mortgage financing for 9/90 Corporate Center, a 400,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Framingham, Mass, that a venture of Outshine Properties and Jadian Capital purchased in...
Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $104 million of mezzanine financing, in addition to $665 million of senior financing against the 179-unit Panorama House Apartments in Seattle The New York REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange,...
Cardone Capital has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $400 million, funding their purchase with a total of $2775 million of mortgage debt provided by Square Mile Capital...
South Florida Business Journal QuadReal Finance has provided $6532 million of construction financing against the second phase of the Avery Dania Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla Meyers Group of Aventura, Fla, is developing the latest phase,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage universe grew by $648 billion, or 16 percent, in the third quarter, to $405 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That pace of growth is slightly greater than the...
Allegiant Real Estate Capital has provided $7675 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of three apartment buildings with 158 units in East Harlem, NY The buildings, 2338 Second Ave, 329 Pleasant Ave and 2211 Third Ave, are owned by HAP...
Callodine Group, a Boston investment manager formed two years ago by a former Fidelity Investments portfolio manager, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in alternative commercial real estate lender Thorofare Capital The acquisition, slated to be...