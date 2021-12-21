Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture led by Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $525 million, or $283,783/unit, for Hartwell Village, a 185-unit student-housing property in Seneca, SC The New York REIT, which has 965 percent ownership in the venture, purchased the property...
Davlyn Investments has paid $1144 million, or $394,482/unit, for Trevi, a 290-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from TruAmerica Multifamily, which had acquired it in 2015 for $475...
Wall Street Journal Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in One Manhattan West, in a deal valuing the 21 million-square-foot Manhattan office building at $285 billion, or $1,357/sf The giant investment manager would be buying the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate, which owns 6,984 multifamily units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington, is looking to expand its geographic reach to include Portland, Ore But the Newport Beach,...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $304 million, or $190,000/unit, for the 160-unit Park 67 Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Vertex Investments in a deal brokered by Northmarq’s...
AEW Capital Management has paid $108 million, or nearly $260/sf, for the Shops at Beacon Lakes, a 417,248-square-foot retail center in Miami The Boston investment manager purchased the property on behalf of a separate-account client from its...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
South Florida Business Journal Redfearn Capital has bought the 32,564-square-foot mixed-use building at 222-230 Clematis St in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1793 million, or about $55061/sf The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Matthew Joffe of West Palm Beach, Fla, has paid $14 million, or about $28054/sf, for the 49,904-square-foot office building at 800 West Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla An affiliate...