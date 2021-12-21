Log In or Subscribe to read more
Meridian Group has acquired a 277-acre parcel in Winchester, Va, in the commonwealth’s Shenandoah Valley, on which it plans to develop up to 28 million square feet of industrial space For Meridian, which is partnering on the development with...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
South Florida Business Journal QuadReal Finance has provided $6532 million of construction financing against the second phase of the Avery Dania Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla Meyers Group of Aventura, Fla, is developing the latest phase,...
Melo Group has paid $105 million for a site of just more than three acres at 1700 Biscayne Blvd in Miami on which it plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex The Miami developer bought the site from a venture led by James Goldstein of Fort...
Crain’s Chicago Business Lotte Hotels & Resorts, the hotel investment arm of Lotte Group, is buying the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago The South Korean investor is buying the 13-story property, at 225 North Wabash Ave, from...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has plans to build a 135,000-square-foot office building at the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth, Texas The property, which is being called Hillwood Commons II, can be expanded by up to 270,000...
Crain’s Chicago Business The 601W Cos has paid $86 million, or $322,097/unit, for Buckingham Place, a 267-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the six-story property from its developer, Wingspan...
REJournals Block Real Estate Services LLC has broken ground for a 200,000-square-foot industrial property within Lenexa Logistics Centre, a 17 million sf industrial complex in Lenexa, Kan The Kansas City, Kan, developer is building the property at...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...