Davlyn Investments has paid $1144 million, or $394,482/unit, for Trevi, a 290-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from TruAmerica Multifamily, which had acquired it in 2015 for $475...
Wall Street Journal Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in One Manhattan West, in a deal valuing the 21 million-square-foot Manhattan office building at $285 billion, or $1,357/sf The giant investment manager would be buying the...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $304 million, or $190,000/unit, for the 160-unit Park 67 Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Vertex Investments in a deal brokered by Northmarq’s...
AEW Capital Management has paid $108 million, or nearly $260/sf, for the Shops at Beacon Lakes, a 417,248-square-foot retail center in Miami The Boston investment manager purchased the property on behalf of a separate-account client from its...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
South Florida Business Journal Redfearn Capital has bought the 32,564-square-foot mixed-use building at 222-230 Clematis St in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $1793 million, or about $55061/sf The Delray Beach, Fla, company acquired the property from an...
South Florida Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Matthew Joffe of West Palm Beach, Fla, has paid $14 million, or about $28054/sf, for the 49,904-square-foot office building at 800 West Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Fla An affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has sold the 172,517-square-foot Walmart Supercenter building in Miami for $195 million, or about $11303/sf The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, company sold the retail property to a group of Hawaii-based...
The 206,000-square-foot industrial property at 1701 National Drive in Sacramento, Calif, has been sold for $369 million, or $17913/sf An affiliate of TA Realty of Boston purchased the property from NTT Global Data Centers Americas Inc of Ashburn,...