Wall Street Journal Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in One Manhattan West, in a deal valuing the 21 million-square-foot Manhattan office building at $285 billion, or $1,357/sf The giant investment manager would be buying the...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
Crain’s New York Business RFR Holdings has agreed to pay $300 million, or $1,064/sf, for the 282,000-square-foot office building at 475 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Bryant Park area The investment company is buying the Neo-Gothic...
Wall Street Journal A venture led by Paramount Group has agreed to pay more than $190 million, or $7,600/sf, for the 25,000 square feet of retail space in the lower three floors of 1600 Broadway in Manhattan’s Times Square district The venture...
The Real Deal Mitch Kossoff, a Manhattan attorney with a long list of property-owning clients in the city, has admitted to defrauding his clients over a three-year period Kossoff pleaded guilty to three charges of grand larceny and one for scheming...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Cortland has bought the Mareas at Botanica Apartments, a 408-unit property in Miami for $16027 million, or about $392,819/unit The Atlanta company acquired the complex from Ram Realty Services of Palm...
New York Business Journal Four Winds Real Estate has paid $325 million, or $401,235/unit, for the 81-unit apartment building at 138 East 38th St in Manhattan’s Murray Hill neighborhood The New York developer, led by David Schneiderman and...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Office Properties Inc is considering selling a stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area Citing people familiar with the matter,...
New York Post Verizon will be moving hundreds of Manhattan employees to 143,000 square feet at the Essex Crossing development that a venture led by Taconic Partners is building in the borough’s Lower East Side area The telecom company is...