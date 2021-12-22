Log In or Subscribe to read more
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $126 million, or $335,106/unit, for the 376-unit Garden Grove Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from MG Properties of San Diego, which had acquired it in 2014...
ExchangeRight has paid $582 million, or $4114/sf, for 711 West Wabash Ave in Effingham, Ill, which is roughly 100 miles southeast of Springfield, Ill The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which pursues net-leased properties on behalf of Delaware...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...
HUBB NYC has paid $1162 million, or $687,574/unit, for the 169-unit 247N7 apartment property in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investor, which until 2015 was known as Trevi Retail, bought the two-building property from...
Union Investment has moved into the US multifamily market, paying $2265 million, or $475,842/unit, for Eon Squared Flagler Village, with a total of 475 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The German investment manager bought the two-building property from...
A venture led by Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $525 million, or $283,783/unit, for Hartwell Village, a 185-unit student-housing property in Seneca, SC The New York REIT, which has 965 percent ownership in the venture, purchased the property...
Davlyn Investments has paid $1144 million, or $394,482/unit, for Trevi, a 290-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from TruAmerica Multifamily, which had acquired it in 2015 for $475...
Wall Street Journal Blackstone Group is in talks to buy a 49 percent stake in One Manhattan West, in a deal valuing the 21 million-square-foot Manhattan office building at $285 billion, or $1,357/sf The giant investment manager would be buying the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MIG Real Estate, which owns 6,984 multifamily units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington, is looking to expand its geographic reach to include Portland, Ore But the Newport Beach,...