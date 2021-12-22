Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $731 million, or $285,546/unit, for the 256-unit St Croix Apartments in Las Vegas The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Strata Equity Group of San Diego, which was represented by Cushman...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $126 million, or $335,106/unit, for the 376-unit Garden Grove Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from MG Properties of San Diego, which had acquired it in 2014...
ExchangeRight has paid $582 million, or $4114/sf, for 711 West Wabash Ave in Effingham, Ill, which is roughly 100 miles southeast of Springfield, Ill The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which pursues net-leased properties on behalf of Delaware...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $750 million for a portfolio of 14 medical-office buildings with 143 million square feet in eight states The Milwaukee REIT bought the properties from Landmark Healthcare Facilities, a Milwaukee developer of...
HUBB NYC has paid $1162 million, or $687,574/unit, for the 169-unit 247N7 apartment property in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investor, which until 2015 was known as Trevi Retail, bought the two-building property from...
Union Investment has moved into the US multifamily market, paying $2265 million, or $475,842/unit, for Eon Squared Flagler Village, with a total of 475 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The German investment manager bought the two-building property from...
A venture led by Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has paid $525 million, or $283,783/unit, for Hartwell Village, a 185-unit student-housing property in Seneca, SC The New York REIT, which has 965 percent ownership in the venture, purchased the property...