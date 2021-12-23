Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...
Dallas Morning News Transwestern Development Co has started work on a pair of business parks in McKinney, Texas, and Fort Worth, Texas The company is constructing the five-building McKinney National Business Park, with about 1 million square feet of...
Venture One Real Estate is planning to build two industrial properties totaling 18 million square feet at 11500 Freeman Road and 11400 Venture Court in Huntley, Ill, about 48 miles west of Chicago The first phase of the project will consist of a...
REJournals CRG, the development and investment arm of Clayco Inc, has broken ground on Chapter at the Streets, a 245-unit apartment property in St Charles, Mo The five-story property is being built on a 22-acre development site at 333 Mulholland...
Meridian Group has acquired a 277-acre parcel in Winchester, Va, in the commonwealth’s Shenandoah Valley, on which it plans to develop up to 28 million square feet of industrial space For Meridian, which is partnering on the development with...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
South Florida Business Journal QuadReal Finance has provided $6532 million of construction financing against the second phase of the Avery Dania Pointe Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla Meyers Group of Aventura, Fla, is developing the latest phase,...
Melo Group has paid $105 million for a site of just more than three acres at 1700 Biscayne Blvd in Miami on which it plans to develop a four-building mixed-use complex The Miami developer bought the site from a venture led by James Goldstein of Fort...
Crain’s Chicago Business Lotte Hotels & Resorts, the hotel investment arm of Lotte Group, is buying the 191-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Chicago The South Korean investor is buying the 13-story property, at 225 North Wabash Ave, from...