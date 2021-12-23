Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
SB Real Estate Partners has paid $731 million, or $285,546/unit, for the 256-unit St Croix Apartments in Las Vegas The Irvine, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Strata Equity Group of San Diego, which was represented by Cushman...
A total of $7262 billion of commercial properties changed hands in November, bringing the year-to-date volume to 37,525 properties totaling $61421 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics That already breaks all annual records, topping by 238...
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp has paid $126 million, or $335,106/unit, for the 376-unit Garden Grove Apartments in Tempe, Ariz The Boston investment manager purchased the property from MG Properties of San Diego, which had acquired it in 2014...
ExchangeRight has paid $582 million, or $4114/sf, for 711 West Wabash Ave in Effingham, Ill, which is roughly 100 miles southeast of Springfield, Ill The Pasadena, Calif, investment manager, which pursues net-leased properties on behalf of Delaware...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of Apollo Global Management Inc has paid $4825 million, or $12410/sf, for Quad Graphics Distribution Center, a 388,800-square-foot industrial property in Menomonee Falls, Wis The New York investment management...
Physicians Realty Trust has paid $750 million for a portfolio of 14 medical-office buildings with 143 million square feet in eight states The Milwaukee REIT bought the properties from Landmark Healthcare Facilities, a Milwaukee developer of...
HUBB NYC has paid $1162 million, or $687,574/unit, for the 169-unit 247N7 apartment property in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investor, which until 2015 was known as Trevi Retail, bought the two-building property from...
Union Investment has moved into the US multifamily market, paying $2265 million, or $475,842/unit, for Eon Squared Flagler Village, with a total of 475 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The German investment manager bought the two-building property from...