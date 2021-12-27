Log In or Subscribe to read more
Fairfield Residential has paid $601 million, or $583,495/unit, for Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park, a 103-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The San Diego investor purchased the property from Alliance Residential in a deal brokered by Marcus...
Investor interest in commercial real estate properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with inquiries from potential buyers in the second half of the year up 14 percent from 2019, according to CBRE Demand is expected to remain strong, driven by...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $104 million, or $309,977/unit, for Peakline at Copperfield, a 266-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer Grand Peaks of Denver An affiliate...
The Real Deal A venture of Witkoff Group and Access Industries has acquired the XI residential condominium project at 76 11th Ave in Manhattan at a foreclosure auction The two-building project, along the High Line linear park on Manhattan’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business Bayshore Properties has paid $117 million, or $155,585/unit, for Park Ridge Commons, a 752-unit apartment property in Des Plaines, Ill The Merrillville, Ind, investor purchased the property from HA Langer & Associates...
A venture of Banner Property Group and Apollo Global Management has paid $74 million, or $23492/sf, for two industrial properties totaling 315,000 square feet at 8770 NE 6th Ave and 650 NE 185th St in Miami Ivy Realty of Greenwich, Conn, sold the...
Portofino Inn & Suites, a 190-room hotel near the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, is close to being sold The buzz is that it's being sold for $575 million, or $302,632/room, which compares with the property's appraised value of $4345 million set...
RK Properties has paid $8625 million, or $302,631/unit, for Alta East Shore, a 285-unit apartment property in Apopka, Fla The Long Beach, Calif, investor purchased the property from its developer, Wood Partners of Atlanta, which was represented by...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...