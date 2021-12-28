Log In or Subscribe to read more
IPE Real Assets Macquarie Asset Management has paid $102 million, or $408,000/sf, for the 250,000-square-foot Offices at Chandler Viridian in Chandler, Ariz The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from its developers, Hines and New...
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Buckingham Cos has paid $417 million, or $162,890/unit, for the 256-unit Canter Chase Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis real estate firm purchased the complex from Continental Realty Advisors The...
Lincoln Financial Group has provided $120 million of mortgage financing against the Infinity Park industrial complex in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the owner of the 13 million-square-foot complex, a...
Silverstein Capital Partners has provided $340 million of financing for the construction of Legacy Miami World Center, a mixed-use building that will have 310 residential condominium units, a 219-room hotel and a 120,000-square-foot wellness center...
An investment group comprised of Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty and Davidson Kempner Capital Management has paid $4365 million for a portfolio of 60 properties with 935 apartment units and 680,000 square feet of office space in Northern...
Multi-Housing News Buchanan Street Partners has paid $34 million, or $28,333/unit, for the 1,200-unit U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Chicago...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has struck a deal to sell six additional industrial properties with 25 million square feet for $206 million to a venture it operates with an Asian institutional investor The Newton, Mass, REIT said the...
Fairfield Residential has paid $601 million, or $583,495/unit, for Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park, a 103-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The San Diego investor purchased the property from Alliance Residential in a deal brokered by Marcus...