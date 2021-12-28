Log In or Subscribe to read more
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...
Cardone Capital has paid $355 million for a pair of apartment properties with 972 units in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, area The Aventura, Fla, investment manager bought the two properties from El Ad National Properties in a deal brokered by Berkadia,...
Louisville Business First An affiliate of Buckingham Cos has paid $417 million, or $162,890/unit, for the 256-unit Canter Chase Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Indianapolis real estate firm purchased the complex from Continental Realty Advisors The...
An investment group comprised of Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty and Davidson Kempner Capital Management has paid $4365 million for a portfolio of 60 properties with 935 apartment units and 680,000 square feet of office space in Northern...
Multi-Housing News Buchanan Street Partners has paid $34 million, or $28,333/unit, for the 1,200-unit U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Vista, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Chicago...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has struck a deal to sell six additional industrial properties with 25 million square feet for $206 million to a venture it operates with an Asian institutional investor The Newton, Mass, REIT said the...
Fairfield Residential has paid $601 million, or $583,495/unit, for Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park, a 103-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The San Diego investor purchased the property from Alliance Residential in a deal brokered by Marcus...
A venture of Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $55 million, or $186/sf, for the 296,000-square-foot distribution facility at 1 Cory Road in Morristown, NJ, which is just more than 30 miles west of Manhattan The property, which has an...
Investor interest in commercial real estate properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with inquiries from potential buyers in the second half of the year up 14 percent from 2019, according to CBRE Demand is expected to remain strong, driven by...