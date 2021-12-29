Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided $372 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase, by Bodka Creek Capital, of the 460-unit Valencia Grove apartments in Houston The lender, among the most active under US Department of Housing and Urban...
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...
Cardone Capital has paid $355 million for a pair of apartment properties with 972 units in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla, area The Aventura, Fla, investment manager bought the two properties from El Ad National Properties in a deal brokered by Berkadia,...
Lincoln Financial Group has provided $120 million of mortgage financing against the Infinity Park industrial complex in Orlando, Fla The 10-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets and allowed the owner of the 13 million-square-foot complex, a...
Silverstein Capital Partners has provided $340 million of financing for the construction of Legacy Miami World Center, a mixed-use building that will have 310 residential condominium units, a 219-room hotel and a 120,000-square-foot wellness center...
Investment firm 29th Street Capital has paid $104 million, or $309,977/unit, for Peakline at Copperfield, a 266-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Chicago company purchased the property from its developer Grand Peaks of Denver An affiliate...
Bank OZK has provided $246 million of financing for the construction of 808 Windsor St, a 353,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Somerville, Mass JLL arranged the five-year loan on behalf of the property’s developers, Leggat McCall...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $739 million of financing against the 186,000-square-foot Ardenwood Life Science Park in Fremont, Calif The loan, arranged by Eastdil Secured, helped facilitate the property’s $85 million, or...
A group of lenders led by Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies has provided $9914 million of financing for the 670,000-square-foot office building at 425 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District The financing allows the...