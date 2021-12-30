Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ventures led by Security Properties have paid $29075 million for three apartment properties with 720 units in suburban Seattle The company partnered with Blackstone Group on two purchases and BentallGreenOak on the...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has lined up $31 million of financing for its purchase of Crosby at the Brickyard, a 232-unit apartment community in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Dallas Thrivent Financial...
Dallas Morning News Korman Communities has bought Star Park Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, multifamily investor purchased the complex, at 1501 Meridian Drive, from a venture...
Dallas Morning News An investment group represented by Regional Management Co of Oklahoma has bought Alta Midtown Park, a 307-unit apartment property in Dallas Wood Partners of Atlanta was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $155 million, or $293,561/unit, for the 528-unit 3001 Park apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager bought the 32-year-old property, the former Crystal Creek, at 3001 West Warm Springs...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has paid $955 million for a pair of apartment properties totaling 312 units in Minneapolis The Houston investment management firm paid $469 million, or $306,535/unit, for the 153-unit OX-OP at 1111 South...
Montgomery Partners has paid $295 million, or $247,899/unit, for the Harrison, a 119-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Mill Valley, Calif, investor purchased the property from Pathfinder Partners of San Diego, which was represented by CBRE...
Crain’s Chicago Business Onni Group has agreed to pay more than $636 million, or $400,000/room, for the Ace Hotel, a 159-room property in Chicago’s Fulton Market District The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer is buying the property...
Rentvcom Woodstock Development has paid $4035 million, or $1,724/sf, for Ladera Professional Center, a 23,400-square-foot office property in Portola Valley, Calif The Burlingame, Calif, investment and development firm purchased the property from a...