Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate has paid $14825 million, or $417,605/unit, for Alexan Arapahoe Square, a 355-unit apartment property in Denver The New York investment giant purchased the property from its developer,...
Ventures led by Security Properties have paid $29075 million for three apartment properties with 720 units in suburban Seattle The company partnered with Blackstone Group on two purchases and BentallGreenOak on the...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has lined up $31 million of financing for its purchase of Crosby at the Brickyard, a 232-unit apartment community in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Dallas Thrivent Financial...
Dallas Morning News Korman Communities has bought Star Park Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, multifamily investor purchased the complex, at 1501 Meridian Drive, from a venture...
Dallas Morning News An investment group represented by Regional Management Co of Oklahoma has bought Alta Midtown Park, a 307-unit apartment property in Dallas Wood Partners of Atlanta was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $155 million, or $293,561/unit, for the 528-unit 3001 Park apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager bought the 32-year-old property, the former Crystal Creek, at 3001 West Warm Springs...
Montgomery Partners has paid $295 million, or $247,899/unit, for the Harrison, a 119-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Mill Valley, Calif, investor purchased the property from Pathfinder Partners of San Diego, which was represented by CBRE...
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...