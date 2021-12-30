Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate has paid $14825 million, or $417,605/unit, for Alexan Arapahoe Square, a 355-unit apartment property in Denver The New York investment giant purchased the property from its developer,...
Ventures led by Security Properties have paid $29075 million for three apartment properties with 720 units in suburban Seattle The company partnered with Blackstone Group on two purchases and BentallGreenOak on the...
Dallas Morning News Korman Communities has bought Star Park Las Colinas, a 288-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Plymouth Meeting, Pa, multifamily investor purchased the complex, at 1501 Meridian Drive, from a venture...
Dallas Morning News An investment group represented by Regional Management Co of Oklahoma has bought Alta Midtown Park, a 307-unit apartment property in Dallas Wood Partners of Atlanta was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Kennedy Wilson has paid $155 million, or $293,561/unit, for the 528-unit 3001 Park apartment complex in Henderson, Nev The Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager bought the 32-year-old property, the former Crystal Creek, at 3001 West Warm Springs...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has paid $955 million for a pair of apartment properties totaling 312 units in Minneapolis The Houston investment management firm paid $469 million, or $306,535/unit, for the 153-unit OX-OP at 1111 South...
Montgomery Partners has paid $295 million, or $247,899/unit, for the Harrison, a 119-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Mill Valley, Calif, investor purchased the property from Pathfinder Partners of San Diego, which was represented by CBRE...
Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $105 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit apartment building at 275 South St in Manhattan's Lower East Side...
Dwight Capital has provided $372 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase, by Bodka Creek Capital, of the 460-unit Valencia Grove apartments in Houston The lender, among the most active under US Department of Housing and Urban...