Knighthead Funding has provided $215 million of financing against 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, a recently completed office building with 125,750 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The two-year loan gives the property’s owner, Columbia Victory...
PCCP LLC has provided $70 million of financing against Murray Hill, a 197-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood The loan was arranged by CBRE and allowed the property’s owner, Manhattan Skyline Management Corp, to...
First Hawaiian Bank has provided $42 million of mortgage financing to facilitate MacNaughton Group’s $536 million, or $505,660/sf, purchase of Keelson Ballard, a 106-unit apartment property in Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Angler Properties has bought a portfolio of seven office buildings totaling 109,237 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $195 million, or about $17851/sf The Towson, Md, company acquired the portfolio...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of AHS Residential has sold a pair of South Florida apartment properties totaling 420 units for $95 million The Miami multifamily investor sold the properties, both of which are in Princeton, Fla, to...
South Florida Business Journal Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired the 288-unit Olivia Apartments in Homestead, Fla, for $705 million, or about $244,792/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investor teamed with Grand Peaks, a Denver multifamily manager,...
South Florida Business Journal Jamestown Management has paid $11056 million, or about $358,961/unit, for the Beach Place Apartments, a 308-unit complex in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The Los Angeles multifamily company bought the property, on 71 aces at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 350-unit District Boynton apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $12585 million, or about $359,571/unit The Chicago company, the commercial real estate...
Dwight Capital has provided $244 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase of the 300-unit Joule Apartment Homes in San Antonio, by a venture of BlackHawk Property Holdings and Multifamily Acquisition Advisors The short-term loan,...