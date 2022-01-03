Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Angler Properties has bought a portfolio of seven office buildings totaling 109,237 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $195 million, or about $17851/sf The Towson, Md, company acquired the portfolio...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Brookfield Property Group has bought Solano at Miramar, a 512-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $1877 million, or about $366,602/unit RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta sold the complex,...
South Florida Business Journal Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired the 288-unit Olivia Apartments in Homestead, Fla, for $705 million, or about $244,792/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investor teamed with Grand Peaks, a Denver multifamily manager,...
South Florida Business Journal Jamestown Management has paid $11056 million, or about $358,961/unit, for the Beach Place Apartments, a 308-unit complex in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The Los Angeles multifamily company bought the property, on 71 aces at...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate has purchased the 350-unit District Boynton apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $12585 million, or about $359,571/unit The Chicago company, the commercial real estate...
AZ Big Media Tara Investment Group has paid $361 million, or $235,947/unit, for the Mark, a 153-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz The San Francisco company purchased the property from Nelson Partners of San Clemente, Calif, in a deal...
Triangle Business Journal Magnolia Capital has paid $150 million for a pair of apartment properties with 645 units in the greater Raleigh, NC, area The Chicago real estate investor, founded in 2016 by Max Peek, who previously was executive vice...
Crain’s New York Business Emmut Properties has bought the 215-room Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $799 million and will convert it to apartments The company, which is led by John Young, bought the 15-story building...
Oakmont Properties has paid $856 million, or $400,000/unit, for Element 79, a 214-unit apartment property in El Dorado Hills, Calif The Sacramento, Calif, investor purchased the property from its developer, AG Spanos of Stockton, Calif, which was...