PCCP LLC has provided $70 million of financing against Murray Hill, a 197-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood The loan was arranged by CBRE and allowed the property’s owner, Manhattan Skyline Management Corp, to...
First Hawaiian Bank has provided $42 million of mortgage financing to facilitate MacNaughton Group’s $536 million, or $505,660/sf, purchase of Keelson Ballard, a 106-unit apartment property in Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Brookfield Property Group has bought Solano at Miramar, a 512-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $1877 million, or about $366,602/unit RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta sold the complex,...
South Florida Business Journal Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired the 288-unit Olivia Apartments in Homestead, Fla, for $705 million, or about $244,792/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investor teamed with Grand Peaks, a Denver multifamily manager,...
Dwight Capital has provided $244 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase of the 300-unit Joule Apartment Homes in San Antonio, by a venture of BlackHawk Property Holdings and Multifamily Acquisition Advisors The short-term loan,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has lined up $31 million of financing for its purchase of Crosby at the Brickyard, a 232-unit apartment community in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Dallas Thrivent Financial...
Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $105 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit apartment building at 275 South St in Manhattan's Lower East Side...
Dwight Capital has provided $372 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase, by Bodka Creek Capital, of the 460-unit Valencia Grove apartments in Houston The lender, among the most active under US Department of Housing and Urban...
BitNile Holdings Inc, the former Ault Global Holdings Inc, which last month had restructured its business, has paid $692 million for a portfolio of four limited-service hotels with 526 rooms in Wisconsin and Illinois The company has funded its...