Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...
Investor interest in commercial real estate properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with inquiries from potential buyers in the second half of the year up 14 percent from 2019, according to CBRE Demand is expected to remain strong, driven by...
A total of $7262 billion of commercial properties changed hands in November, bringing the year-to-date volume to 37,525 properties totaling $61421 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics That already breaks all annual records, topping by 238...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has agreed to lease 162,000 square feet of office space at Union Square, a 625,000-square-foot office property in Washington, DC The federal government’s real estate investment...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in November by an average of $4/unit, or 03 percent from the previous month, to $1,590/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase since February, when...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Six real estate companies had initial public offerings of their common shares this year and had raised $21 billion of equity capital, according to Renaissance Capital That was just a drop in the bucket in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage universe grew by $648 billion, or 16 percent, in the third quarter, to $405 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association That pace of growth is slightly greater than the...