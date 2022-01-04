Log In or Subscribe to read more
MJR Development has paid $4125 million, or $20625/sf, for the Tacoma Financial Building, a 200,000-sqaure-foot office property in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, developer purchased the property from a limited liability company managed by...
Gelt Inc is aiming to make $400 million of apartment-property investments this year The Los Angeles investor plans to continue its pursuit of properties in the Denver and Southern California areas, as well as Salt Lake City and Portland,...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has sold the 304,408-square-foot Aventura Industrial Center in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $59 million, or about $19382/sf The San Francisco private-equity firm sold the two-building warehouse...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought an 84,482-square-foot warehouse at 9900 and 9950 NW 25th St in Doral, Fla, for $1975 million, or about $23378/sf The North Miami Beach, Fla, company purchased the industrial property from...
PCCP LLC has partnered with CARROLL on its purchase of the 375-unit Berkshires at Lenox Park in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Ga CARROLL, of Atlanta, had bought 32-year-old complex, at 2124 Gables Drive NE, from Berkshire Residential...
Washington Business Journal Urban Edge Properties has paid $1934 million, or $27163/sf, for Woodmore Towne Centre, a 712,000-square-foot retail center in Glenarden, Va The New York REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Heritage Partners,...
Wall Street Journal Adam Newmann, the former chief executive of co-working company WeWork, has accumulated stakes in a portfolio of more than 4,000 apartment units in Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Miami and Nashville, Tenn Newmann had co-founded...
Puget Sound Business Journal Jackson Square Properties has paid $92 million, or $425,925/unit, for the Ambrose, a 216-unit apartment property in Bremerton, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from an affiliate of Wolff Co, which...
The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has purchased the Alpha Building, a 210,000-square-foot office property within the 750-acre Mueller mixed-use complex just outside of downtown Austin, Texas, from Shorenstein Properties Terms of the acquisition...