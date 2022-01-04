Log In or Subscribe to read more
Knighthead Funding has provided $215 million of financing against 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, a recently completed office building with 125,750 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The two-year loan gives the property’s owner, Columbia Victory...
PCCP LLC has provided $70 million of financing against Murray Hill, a 197-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood The loan was arranged by CBRE and allowed the property’s owner, Manhattan Skyline Management Corp, to...
First Hawaiian Bank has provided $42 million of mortgage financing to facilitate MacNaughton Group’s $536 million, or $505,660/sf, purchase of Keelson Ballard, a 106-unit apartment property in Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Brookfield Property Group has bought Solano at Miramar, a 512-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $1877 million, or about $366,602/unit RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta sold the complex,...
South Florida Business Journal Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired the 288-unit Olivia Apartments in Homestead, Fla, for $705 million, or about $244,792/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investor teamed with Grand Peaks, a Denver multifamily manager,...
Dwight Capital has provided $244 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase of the 300-unit Joule Apartment Homes in San Antonio, by a venture of BlackHawk Property Holdings and Multifamily Acquisition Advisors The short-term loan,...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has lined up $31 million of financing for its purchase of Crosby at the Brickyard, a 232-unit apartment community in Farmers Branch, Texas, about 14 miles northwest of downtown Dallas Thrivent Financial...
Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale has provided $105 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit apartment building at 275 South St in Manhattan's Lower East Side...
Dwight Capital has provided $372 million of bridge financing to facilitate the purchase, by Bodka Creek Capital, of the 460-unit Valencia Grove apartments in Houston The lender, among the most active under US Department of Housing and Urban...