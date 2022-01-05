Log In or Subscribe to read more
A case wending its way through the court system raises questions about the integrity of the bankruptcy and Uniform Commercial Code processes The case, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, revolves around the actions...
Prime Finance has provided $517 million of financing to facilitate St Clair Holdings’ $732 million, or $400,000/unit, purchase of the Bungalows on Estrella, a 183-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Atlanta investment firm purchased...
PRP Real Estate Investment Management has sold the 127,100-square-foot office building at 350 Rhode Island St in San Francisco for a total of $1825 million, or nearly $1,436/sf The Washington, DC, investment manager had acquired the building,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and CarVal Investors have provided $546 million of financing against the 248-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, facilitating the property’s purchase for more than $70...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 18 loans totaling $18 billion in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever That increased the mortgage REIT’s production for the year to 37 loans totaling $48 billion Last...
Knighthead Funding has provided $215 million of financing against 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, a recently completed office building with 125,750 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The two-year loan gives the property’s owner, Columbia Victory...
PCCP LLC has provided $70 million of financing against Murray Hill, a 197-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Kips Bay neighborhood The loan was arranged by CBRE and allowed the property’s owner, Manhattan Skyline Management Corp, to...
First Hawaiian Bank has provided $42 million of mortgage financing to facilitate MacNaughton Group’s $536 million, or $505,660/sf, purchase of Keelson Ballard, a 106-unit apartment property in Seattle The Honolulu investor purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Brookfield Property Group has bought Solano at Miramar, a 512-unit apartment complex in Miramar, Fla, for $1877 million, or about $366,602/unit RangeWater Real Estate of Atlanta sold the complex,...