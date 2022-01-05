Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital has bought The Standard hotel and spa in Miami Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $620,000/room An affiliate of Ferrado Group of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the 100-room property, which sits on a 223-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought the 248,770-square-foot warehouse at 20351 Sheridan St in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $5825 million, or about $23415/sf The Denver company acquired the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has sold a pair of nearby apartment properties totaling 334 units in Lake Worth, Fla, for $815 million, or about $244,013/unit The Miami company sold the Village at Lake Osbourne, with 118 units at 2430...
City Office REIT has paid $330 million, or $66650/sf, for the 495,121-square-foot Bloc 83 office complex in Raleigh, NC The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, which also has an office in Dallas, bought the two-building property from Heritage...
Washington Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $82 million, or $30037/sf, for the 273,000-square-foot office building at 1125 15th St in Washington, DC The Dallas company purchased the property from SC Herman & Associates, which had...
PRP Real Estate Investment Management has sold the 127,100-square-foot office building at 350 Rhode Island St in San Francisco for a total of $1825 million, or nearly $1,436/sf The Washington, DC, investment manager had acquired the building,...
Dallas Morning News Pillar Commercial has bought the two-building Bluffview Towers office complex in Dallas The Allen, Texas, company acquired the 200,000-square-foot property, at 3860 and 3890 West Northwest Highway, on behalf of its Pillar Real...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has purchased Meadow Park Tower, a 16-story office building with more 260,000 square feet in Dallas Colliers International brokered the deal An unidentified local investor was the seller Terms of the deal were...
Dallas Morning News J Small Investments has bought a 125,000-square-foot office building at 2525 North Stemmons Freeway in downtown Dallas The Dallas investment firm bought the 10-story building from Trinity Industries, which previously had occupied...