South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital has bought The Standard hotel and spa in Miami Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $620,000/room An affiliate of Ferrado Group of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the 100-room property, which sits on a 223-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought the 248,770-square-foot warehouse at 20351 Sheridan St in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $5825 million, or about $23415/sf The Denver company acquired the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has sold a pair of nearby apartment properties totaling 334 units in Lake Worth, Fla, for $815 million, or about $244,013/unit The Miami company sold the Village at Lake Osbourne, with 118 units at 2430...
City Office REIT has paid $330 million, or $66650/sf, for the 495,121-square-foot Bloc 83 office complex in Raleigh, NC The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, which also has an office in Dallas, bought the two-building property from Heritage...
Washington Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $82 million, or $30037/sf, for the 273,000-square-foot office building at 1125 15th St in Washington, DC The Dallas company purchased the property from SC Herman & Associates, which had...
PRP Real Estate Investment Management has sold the 127,100-square-foot office building at 350 Rhode Island St in San Francisco for a total of $1825 million, or nearly $1,436/sf The Washington, DC, investment manager had acquired the building,...
Dallas Business Journal Bradford Cos has purchased Meadow Park Tower, a 16-story office building with more 260,000 square feet in Dallas Colliers International brokered the deal An unidentified local investor was the seller Terms of the deal were...
Dallas Morning News Equity Residential has acquired the 421-unit Aura at the Realm apartment property in Lewisville, Texas, about 26 miles north of downtown Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, which was built in...
Dallas Morning News J Small Investments has bought a 125,000-square-foot office building at 2525 North Stemmons Freeway in downtown Dallas The Dallas investment firm bought the 10-story building from Trinity Industries, which previously had occupied...