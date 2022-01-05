Log In or Subscribe to read more
A case wending its way through the court system raises questions about the integrity of the bankruptcy and Uniform Commercial Code processes The case, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, revolves around the actions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has provided $110 million of financing to facilitate the $150 million, or $257,731/unit, purchase, by an affiliate of Benedict Canyon Equities, of the 582-unit Sierra Ranch Apartments in...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital has bought The Standard hotel and spa in Miami Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $620,000/room An affiliate of Ferrado Group of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the 100-room property, which sits on a 223-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought the 248,770-square-foot warehouse at 20351 Sheridan St in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $5825 million, or about $23415/sf The Denver company acquired the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has sold a pair of nearby apartment properties totaling 334 units in Lake Worth, Fla, for $815 million, or about $244,013/unit The Miami company sold the Village at Lake Osbourne, with 118 units at 2430...
City Office REIT has paid $330 million, or $66650/sf, for the 495,121-square-foot Bloc 83 office complex in Raleigh, NC The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, which also has an office in Dallas, bought the two-building property from Heritage...
Washington Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $82 million, or $30037/sf, for the 273,000-square-foot office building at 1125 15th St in Washington, DC The Dallas company purchased the property from SC Herman & Associates, which had...
Prime Finance has provided $517 million of financing to facilitate St Clair Holdings’ $732 million, or $400,000/unit, purchase of the Bungalows on Estrella, a 183-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Atlanta investment firm purchased...
Dallas Morning News Pillar Commercial has bought the two-building Bluffview Towers office complex in Dallas The Allen, Texas, company acquired the 200,000-square-foot property, at 3860 and 3890 West Northwest Highway, on behalf of its Pillar Real...