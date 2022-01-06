Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has paid $82 million, or $30037/sf, for the 273,000-square-foot office building at 1125 15th St in Washington, DC The Dallas company purchased the property from SC Herman & Associates, which had...
Washington Business Journal Urban Edge Properties has paid $1934 million, or $27163/sf, for Woodmore Towne Centre, a 712,000-square-foot retail center in Glenarden, Va The New York REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of Heritage Partners,...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has agreed to lease 162,000 square feet of office space at Union Square, a 625,000-square-foot office property in Washington, DC The federal government’s real estate investment...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Grosvenor Americas and Hoffman & Associates is planning to build Washington Station II, a 449-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The venture will build the property at 1000 Fourth St SW, about three miles...
Dallas Morning News JPMorgan Asset Management is offering for sale the 50-story Trammell Crow Center in downtown Dallas Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the 11 million-square-foot office property, at 2001 Ross Ave, which was built in 1985...
Crain’s New York Business Brookfield Office Properties Inc is considering selling a stake in the 21 million-square-foot One Manhattan West office building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area Citing people familiar with the matter,...
Washington Business Journal Mapletree Investments has paid $532 million, or $13537/sf, for the 393,000-square-foot industrial property at 14301 Mattawoman Drive in Brandywine, Md The Singapore real estate company bought the property from Link...
Baltimore Business Journal Brookfield Properties has paid $736 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 224-unit Bainbridge Federal Hill apartment property in Baltimore The New York investor bought the property from Bainbridge Cos The property, at 1110...