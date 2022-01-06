Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnati Business Courier Unilock is planning to build a 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 8600 Southwest Parkway in Harrison, Ohio, about 20 miles northwest of Cincinnati The project will cost $40 million to complete The property will be...
REBusiness Online The 192-room AC Hotel recently opened its doors in St Louis A venture of Kolar Properties of St Louis, Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC, and Homebase Partners of Bozeman, Mont, broke ground on the $264 million project last...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Hines has proposed building two industrial buildings totaling 403,893 square feet at 550 Piercy Road in San Jose, Calif The Houston investment management company had purchased the 2958-acre development site last week...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Schafer Richardson is breaking ground next month on the Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer had purchased the development site, at 2025 West River Road, last week for $365...
Bridge Industrial has formed a venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to develop industrial properties in certain major markets across the United States The venture has allocated $11 billion to developing industrial properties that it...
Crain’s New York Business Emmut Properties has bought the 215-room Excelsior Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $799 million and will convert it to apartments The company, which is led by John Young, bought the 15-story building...
The Real Deal A venture of Witkoff Group and Access Industries has acquired the XI residential condominium project at 76 11th Ave in Manhattan at a foreclosure auction The two-building project, along the High Line linear park on Manhattan’s...
AZ Big Media Opus Group has broken ground for Mesa Arts District Lofts, a 335-unit apartment property it’s planning in downtown Mesa, Ariz The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 10-acre site at 145 East Main St The...
REJournals Opus Group has broken ground on a 250-unit apartment property at 3440 Beltline Blvd in St Louis Park, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the five-story property on a four-acre site that’s seven miles west of...