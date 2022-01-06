Log In or Subscribe to read more
IDS Real Estate Group has paid $1086 million, or $32815/sf, for Walnut Business Park, a 33-building industrial property totaling 330,946 square feet in Walnut, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the property from...
San Francisco Business Times American Realty Advisors has paid $35 million, or $90862/sf, for a 38,520-square-foot industrial property in San Francisco The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the property from an affiliate of S...
RJ Block Properties has paid $365 million, or $240,132/unit, for the 152-unit 24 Jones St apartment property in the University Heights area of Newark, NJ The Pomona, NJ, investor purchased the property from Tucker Development Corp of Chicago, which...
Regions Bank's purchase last month of Sabal Capital Partners allows the Birmingham, Ala, lender to broaden the geographic reach of its lending platform to, among other areas, the western United States It also gives it Sabal's CMBS-lending...
Virtu Investments has paid $109 million, or $707,792/unit, for Cerasa, a 154-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Larkspur, Calif, investor acquired the property from its developer, Evergreen Point Development LLC of Medina, Wash, in a deal...
Deka Immobilien has paid $5425 million, or $1,867/sf, for the 29,064-square-foot Whole Foods Santa Monica retail building in Santa Monica, Calif The Frankfurt, Germany, investment manager bought the property, which is net leased under a long-term...
Crain’s Cleveland Business Lone Star Properties has paid $3425 million, or $23621/sf, for the ABB building, a 145,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Highland Hills, Ohio The Dallas company purchased the property as part of a...
A case wending its way through the court system raises questions about the integrity of the bankruptcy and Uniform Commercial Code processes The case, filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, revolves around the actions...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has provided $110 million of financing to facilitate the $150 million, or $257,731/unit, purchase, by an affiliate of Benedict Canyon Equities, of the 582-unit Sierra Ranch Apartments in...