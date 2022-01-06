Log In or Subscribe to read more
IDS Real Estate Group has paid $1086 million, or $32815/sf, for Walnut Business Park, a 33-building industrial property totaling 330,946 square feet in Walnut, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the property from...
San Francisco Business Times American Realty Advisors has paid $35 million, or $90862/sf, for a 38,520-square-foot industrial property in San Francisco The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the property from an affiliate of S...
RJ Block Properties has paid $365 million, or $240,132/unit, for the 152-unit 24 Jones St apartment property in the University Heights area of Newark, NJ The Pomona, NJ, investor purchased the property from Tucker Development Corp of Chicago, which...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $59 million of financing to facilitate the $685 million, or $214,063/unit, purchase of the 320-unit Enclave at Lake Ellenor apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The property, at 2100 West Oak Ridge Road, was...
Deka Immobilien has paid $5425 million, or $1,867/sf, for the 29,064-square-foot Whole Foods Santa Monica retail building in Santa Monica, Calif The Frankfurt, Germany, investment manager bought the property, which is net leased under a long-term...
Crain’s Cleveland Business Lone Star Properties has paid $3425 million, or $23621/sf, for the ABB building, a 145,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Highland Hills, Ohio The Dallas company purchased the property as part of a...
South Florida Business Journal Starwood Capital has bought The Standard hotel and spa in Miami Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $620,000/room An affiliate of Ferrado Group of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the 100-room property, which sits on a 223-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of EverWest Real Estate Investors has bought the 248,770-square-foot warehouse at 20351 Sheridan St in Pembroke Pines, Fla, for $5825 million, or about $23415/sf The Denver company acquired the industrial...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has sold a pair of nearby apartment properties totaling 334 units in Lake Worth, Fla, for $815 million, or about $244,013/unit The Miami company sold the Village at Lake Osbourne, with 118 units at 2430...