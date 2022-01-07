Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal PrimeMed Realty has sold the Lake Worth Medical Center, a 31,847-square-foot medical-office building in Lake Worth, Fla, for $15 million, or about $471/sf The Miami company sold the property, which sits on a 18-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Latigo Group has sold the Pomelo Apartments, a 259-unit complex in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $915 million, or about $353,282/unit The Laguna Beach, Calif, company sold the seven-story property to Birge...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 55,612-square-foot warehouse property at 9700 NW 17th St in Doral, Fla, for $135 million, or about $24275/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the industrial property from a...
PCCP LLC has provided $55 million of financing to facilitate RISE Properties Trust’s purchase of 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore RISE, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, acquired the complex last month for $75...
Dallas Morning News A venture of OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Advisors and Angelo, Gordon & Co has bought the 250,000-square-foot office building at 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas SBR Real Estate Holdings sold the 15-story property,...
Baltimore Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $765 million, or $10190/sf, for Broadlands Business Park, a 756,000-square-foot industrial property in Elkton, Md The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Mid-Atlantic...
Local investor Ron Nasch has paid $805 million, or $402,500/unit, for Twelve31, a 200-unit apartment property in West Covina, Calif The Los Angeles-based investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from an undisclosed seller, which...
IDS Real Estate Group has paid $1086 million, or $32815/sf, for Walnut Business Park, a 33-building industrial property totaling 330,946 square feet in Walnut, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the property from...
San Francisco Business Times American Realty Advisors has paid $35 million, or $90862/sf, for a 38,520-square-foot industrial property in San Francisco The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the property from an affiliate of S...