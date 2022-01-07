Log In or Subscribe to read more
Monthly rents at multifamily properties increased in December by $2/unit, or 01 percent from the previous month, to $1,594/unit That’s the smallest monthly increase seen for all of 2021, according to Yardi Matrix In November, rents nationwide...
Crain’s Cleveland Business Lone Star Properties has paid $3425 million, or $23621/sf, for the ABB building, a 145,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Highland Hills, Ohio The Dallas company purchased the property as part of a...
Cincinnati Business Courier Unilock is planning to build a 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 8600 Southwest Parkway in Harrison, Ohio, about 20 miles northwest of Cincinnati The project will cost $40 million to complete The property will be...
REBusiness Online The 192-room AC Hotel recently opened its doors in St Louis A venture of Kolar Properties of St Louis, Concord Hospitality of Raleigh, NC, and Homebase Partners of Bozeman, Mont, broke ground on the $264 million project last...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Schafer Richardson is breaking ground next month on the Peregrine, a 163-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The local developer had purchased the development site, at 2025 West River Road, last week for $365...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report In 2021, net absorption of industrial space in Sacramento, Calif, reached 59 million square feet, an all-time high for the area, according to Colliers International That was more than double the 27 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Hines has paid $955 million for a pair of apartment properties totaling 312 units in Minneapolis The Houston investment management firm paid $469 million, or $306,535/unit, for the 153-unit OX-OP at 1111 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...