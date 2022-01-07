Log In or Subscribe to read more
New Standard Equities has paid $8075 million, or $342,161/unit, for the Benson, a 236-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Los Angeles real estate investment and management firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal PrimeMed Realty has sold the Lake Worth Medical Center, a 31,847-square-foot medical-office building in Lake Worth, Fla, for $15 million, or about $471/sf The Miami company sold the property, which sits on a 18-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Latigo Group has sold the Pomelo Apartments, a 259-unit complex in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $915 million, or about $353,282/unit The Laguna Beach, Calif, company sold the seven-story property to Birge...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 55,612-square-foot warehouse property at 9700 NW 17th St in Doral, Fla, for $135 million, or about $24275/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company acquired the industrial property from a...
PCCP LLC has provided $55 million of financing to facilitate RISE Properties Trust’s purchase of 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore RISE, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, acquired the complex last month for $75...
Dallas Morning News A venture of OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Advisors and Angelo, Gordon & Co has bought the 250,000-square-foot office building at 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas SBR Real Estate Holdings sold the 15-story property,...
Local investor Ron Nasch has paid $805 million, or $402,500/unit, for Twelve31, a 200-unit apartment property in West Covina, Calif The Los Angeles-based investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from an undisclosed seller, which...
IDS Real Estate Group has paid $1086 million, or $32815/sf, for Walnut Business Park, a 33-building industrial property totaling 330,946 square feet in Walnut, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the property from...
San Francisco Business Times American Realty Advisors has paid $35 million, or $90862/sf, for a 38,520-square-foot industrial property in San Francisco The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the property from an affiliate of S...