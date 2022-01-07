Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Duke Realty Corp has signed two tenants at its suburban Chicago industrial facilities Goodwill Industries has agreed to lease 198,696 square feet at the 324,115-sf industrial property at 1341 Enterprise Drive in...
A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report In 2021, net absorption of industrial space in Sacramento, Calif, reached 59 million square feet, an all-time high for the area, according to Colliers International That was more than double the 27 million...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to lease 67,000 square feet of office space at 222 West Adams St in Chicago The e-commerce giant will take its space late next year Tishman Speyer owns the property, which is now more than 77...
Crain’s Chicago Business Boston Consulting Group is nearing an agreement to pre-lease 200,000 square feet at the 458,000-sf office project that Sterling Bay Co plans to build at 360 North Green St in Chicago The Boston-based consulting firm...
Investor interest in commercial real estate properties has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with inquiries from potential buyers in the second half of the year up 14 percent from 2019, according to CBRE Demand is expected to remain strong, driven by...
A total of $7262 billion of commercial properties changed hands in November, bringing the year-to-date volume to 37,525 properties totaling $61421 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics That already breaks all annual records, topping by 238...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has agreed to lease 162,000 square feet of office space at Union Square, a 625,000-square-foot office property in Washington, DC The federal government’s real estate investment...
NJBizcom J&J Snack Foods has agreed to lease 200,640 square feet of industrial space at LogistiCenter at Woolwich, a 1 million-sf property that’s under development in Woolwich Township, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Philadelphia The...