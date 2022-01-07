Log In or Subscribe to read more
New Standard Equities has paid $8075 million, or $342,161/unit, for the Benson, a 236-unit apartment property in Upland, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Los Angeles real estate investment and management firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal PrimeMed Realty has sold the Lake Worth Medical Center, a 31,847-square-foot medical-office building in Lake Worth, Fla, for $15 million, or about $471/sf The Miami company sold the property, which sits on a 18-acre...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Latigo Group has sold the Pomelo Apartments, a 259-unit complex in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $915 million, or about $353,282/unit The Laguna Beach, Calif, company sold the seven-story property to Birge...
San Antonio Business Journal Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has purchased the 117,597-square-foot Sonterra Medical Park in Nashville, Tenn The Nashville healthcare REIT bought the three-building medical-office complex from Stream Realty Partners of...
PCCP LLC has provided $55 million of financing to facilitate RISE Properties Trust’s purchase of 10th @ Hoyt, a 178-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore RISE, a Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT, acquired the complex last month for $75...
Dallas Morning News A venture of OliveMill Holdings, Hunt Realty Advisors and Angelo, Gordon & Co has bought the 250,000-square-foot office building at 2801 North Central Expressway in Dallas SBR Real Estate Holdings sold the 15-story property,...
Baltimore Business Journal An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has paid $765 million, or $10190/sf, for Broadlands Business Park, a 756,000-square-foot industrial property in Elkton, Md The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Mid-Atlantic...
Local investor Ron Nasch has paid $805 million, or $402,500/unit, for Twelve31, a 200-unit apartment property in West Covina, Calif The Los Angeles-based investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from an undisclosed seller, which...
IDS Real Estate Group has paid $1086 million, or $32815/sf, for Walnut Business Park, a 33-building industrial property totaling 330,946 square feet in Walnut, Calif The Los Angeles investment and development company purchased the property from...