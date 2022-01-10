Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Redline Property Partners and Long Wharf Capital has acquired the 107,000-square-foot Carnegie Point office building in Charlotte, NC, for $2775 million, or about $25935/sf ICM Asset Management sold the...
Charlotte Business Journal AMAC Holdings has bought Steele Creek Rivergate, a 408-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $113 million, or about $276,961/unit The New York real estate investment firm purchased the property from Lucas...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Magma Equities and Franklin Templeton has acquired Cameron South Park, a 309-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $7925 million, or about $256,472/unit The California-based venture acquired the...
A venture of Synergy Investments and an unnamed foreign investor has paid $1145 million, or $408,928/unit, for Neponset Landing, a 280-unit apartment property in Quincy, Mass Synergy, of Boston, and the investor purchased the property from an...
LA Biz An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has paid $70 million, or $38251/sf, for the Colton Distribution Center, a 183,000-square-foot industrial property in Colton, Calif The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Shubin Nadal...
Charlotte Business Journal RealCo has bought an 81,921-square-foot office building at 8701 Red Oak Blvd in Charlotte, NC, for $1588 million, or about $19385/sf Tempus Realty sold the five-story building, which was represented by CBRE, while JLL...
Tampa Bay Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate has sold The Gray, a 226-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $9253 million, or about $409,425/unit The Atlanta developer sold the four-story complex to Richland Communities of Irvine, Calif...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes Stoneweg US has paid $100 million, or about $442,477/unit, for Waterview Echelon City Center, a 226-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The local company teamed with Walton Street Capital...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought Everman Crossroads, a two-building distribution center with 954,610 sf in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate sold the industrial property, which opened in November JLL...
San Antonio Business Journal Sirell Properties has lined up $123 million of financing against the Teralta Corporate Park, a 58,000-square-foot office property in San Antonio Aetna, a life insurance company, provided the three-year loan, which was...