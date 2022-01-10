Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
LA Biz An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has paid $70 million, or $38251/sf, for the Colton Distribution Center, a 183,000-square-foot industrial property in Colton, Calif The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Shubin Nadal...
San Antonio Business Journal Sirell Properties has lined up $123 million of financing against the Teralta Corporate Park, a 58,000-square-foot office property in San Antonio Aetna, a life insurance company, provided the three-year loan, which was...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Pinchal & Co is planning to build a 728,000-square-foot industrial property at 9105 Peters Pike in Vandalia, Ohio, about 10 miles north of Dayton, Ohio, and directly south of the Dayton International...
San Antonio Business Journal Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has purchased the 117,597-square-foot Sonterra Medical Park in San Antonio The Nashville, Tenn, healthcare REIT bought the three-building medical-office complex from Stream Realty Partners of...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on a 467,541-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The property is being built on a 25-acre development site at Dan...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start in the first quarter on a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Green Bay Packaging Inc is building the property in the 46 Ranch Industrial Park The Green Bay, Wis, container and...
San Francisco Business Times American Realty Advisors has paid $35 million, or $90862/sf, for a 38,520-square-foot industrial property in San Francisco The Los Angeles investment management company purchased the property from an affiliate of S...