Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on the Mountain Creek East Logistics Center in Dallas The 467,541-square-foot property is being developed speculatively on...
Commercial Property Executive Duke Realty Corp has signed two tenants at its suburban Chicago industrial facilities Goodwill Industries has agreed to lease 198,696 square feet at the 324,115-sf industrial property at 1341 Enterprise Drive in...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on a 467,541-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The property is being built on a 25-acre development site at Dan...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start in the first quarter on a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Green Bay Packaging Inc is building the property in the 46 Ranch Industrial Park The Green Bay, Wis, container and...
Crain’s Cleveland Business Lone Star Properties has paid $3425 million, or $23621/sf, for the ABB building, a 145,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Highland Hills, Ohio The Dallas company purchased the property as part of a...
The Real Deal As New York City’s 421a property-tax exemption program reaches its June 15 sunset, the governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, is proposing a replacement that would include mandates for certain “green” building...
Cincinnati Business Courier Unilock is planning to build a 96,000-square-foot industrial property at 8600 Southwest Parkway in Harrison, Ohio, about 20 miles northwest of Cincinnati The project will cost $40 million to complete The property will be...