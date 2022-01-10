Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Sterling Bay Co and Ascentris is breaking ground soon on 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago The 29-story property, at 160 North Morgan St, will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 28 of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Canyon Partners and CJM Development Group has broken ground on a 423-unit apartment property at 12300 Pony Express Road in Draper, Utah, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City Canyon, of Los Angeles, provided $237...
Dallas Morning News MDH Partners has bought Everman Crossroads, a two-building distribution center with 954,610 sf in Fort Worth, Texas A venture of Bandera Ventures and Invesco Real Estate sold the industrial property, which opened in November JLL...
San Antonio Business Journal Sirell Properties has lined up $123 million of financing against the Teralta Corporate Park, a 58,000-square-foot office property in San Antonio Aetna, a life insurance company, provided the three-year loan, which was...
Dallas Business Journal Pegasus Real Estate has a portfolio of industrial properties totaling 271,000 square feet near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Fort Capital sold the portfolio in a deal brokered by JLL The purchase price was not...
San Antonio Business Journal Bellaire Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 191 units in San Antonio Mo and Laura Quraish sold the property in a deal brokered by The Multifamily Group of Dallas The sales price was not disclosed...
Dayton Business Journal An affiliate of Pinchal & Co is planning to build a 728,000-square-foot industrial property at 9105 Peters Pike in Vandalia, Ohio, about 10 miles north of Dayton, Ohio, and directly south of the Dayton International...
San Antonio Business Journal Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has purchased the 117,597-square-foot Sonterra Medical Park in San Antonio The Nashville, Tenn, healthcare REIT bought the three-building medical-office complex from Stream Realty Partners of...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Elder Creek Capital and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has started construction on a 467,541-square-foot industrial project in Dallas The property is being built on a 25-acre development site at Dan...