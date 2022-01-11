Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Sikka Investments LLC has bought the 21,501-square-foot retail building at 2121 Biscayne Blvd in Miami for $2005 million, or about $93251/sf The Plano, Texas, company bought the property in the city’s Edgewater...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold the 109 Tower, a 149-unit student-housing property with 542 beds in Sweetwater, Fla, for $46 million, or about $308,725/unit The Charleston, SC, multifamily company sold the 15-story property to an...
South Florida Business Journal Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired the 143,530-square-foot headquarters of Nation Safe Drivers in Boca Raton, Fla, for $25 million, or about $17418/sf The Chicago company bought the office property, at 5600...
South Florida Business Journal Wharton Realty Group has paid $82 million, or about $27517/sf, for the Homestead Pavilion Shopping Center in Homestead, Fla The Eatontown, NJ, real estate investor bought the 298,000-square-foot retail property from a...
South Florida Business Journal Spectrum Properties has bought the 40,112-square-foot retail component at the Landmark South mixed-use property in Doral, Fla, for $221 million, or about $55096/sf The Dallas commercial real estate investor acquired...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Gerald Nudo, the vice president of Marc Realty, has paid $2376 million, or $110,000/room, for the 216-room Hotel Aubrey in Chicago The property was sold by an investment group that includes Lowe...
Arbor Realty Trust has provided $713 million of financing to facilitate the $875 million, or $220,960/unit, purchase of the 396-unit Crest at Riverside apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga The three-year loan, which could be...
Crain’s Chicago Business Novak Construction has paid $293 million, or $21704/sf, for Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local developer purchased the property from RPT Realty, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
Atlanta Business Chronicle SK Commercial Realty has sold the 102,700-square-foot Paces Pavilion medical-office property in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for $219 million, or about $21324/sf Healthcare Trust of America Inc, a Scottsdale,...