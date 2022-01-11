Log In or Subscribe to read more
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 18 loans totaling $18 billion in the fourth quarter, marking its most-active quarter ever That increased the mortgage REIT’s production for the year to 37 loans totaling $48 billion Last...
The New York REIT is selling the bulk of its remaining office assets for $260 million and has struck a deal to pay $132 billion for a portfolio of 81 retail centers with 95 million square feet The transactions cement the company as an owner of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Six real estate companies had initial public offerings of their common shares this year and had raised $21 billion of equity capital, according to Renaissance Capital That was just a drop in the bucket in...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has formally changed its name to Veris Residential Inc, effective today, reflecting its exclusive focus on the multifamily sector The Jersey City, NJ, REIT has been in repositioning mode since 2015, when its long-time senior...
CenterSquare Investment Management has made a $35 million equity investment in Flagship Healthcare Trust, a private REIT capitalized by accredited investors that owns 75 medical properties with 2 million square feet, primarily in the Southeastern...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $32 billion for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian REIT that owns a portfolio of 112 industrial properties with 38 million square feet scattered among 19 states The non-traded...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported a 16 percent increase in monthly rents for new leases and renewals at its apartment properties during the third quarter, doubling the second quarter’s 8 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust is considering offering its loan workout expertise – it operates one of the CMBS sectors’ most active special servicers – to third-party lenders It’s...
A venture of KKR & Co and Global Infrastructure Partners, or GIP, has agreed to buy CyrusOne Inc in a deal valued at $1499 billion, including the assumption of $35 billion of debt CyrusOne is a Dallas owner of data centers that formerly was a...