Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Sikka Investments LLC has bought the 21,501-square-foot retail building at 2121 Biscayne Blvd in Miami for $2005 million, or about $93251/sf The Plano, Texas, company bought the property in the city’s Edgewater...
South Florida Business Journal Greystar has sold the 109 Tower, a 149-unit student-housing property with 542 beds in Sweetwater, Fla, for $46 million, or about $308,725/unit The Charleston, SC, multifamily company sold the 15-story property to an...
South Florida Business Journal Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired the 143,530-square-foot headquarters of Nation Safe Drivers in Boca Raton, Fla, for $25 million, or about $17418/sf The Chicago company bought the office property, at 5600...
South Florida Business Journal Wharton Realty Group has paid $82 million, or about $27517/sf, for the Homestead Pavilion Shopping Center in Homestead, Fla The Eatontown, NJ, real estate investor bought the 298,000-square-foot retail property from a...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Gerald Nudo, the vice president of Marc Realty, has paid $2376 million, or $110,000/room, for the 216-room Hotel Aubrey in Chicago The property was sold by an investment group that includes Lowe...
Arbor Realty Trust has provided $713 million of financing to facilitate the $875 million, or $220,960/unit, purchase of the 396-unit Crest at Riverside apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga The three-year loan, which could be...
Crain’s Chicago Business Novak Construction has paid $293 million, or $21704/sf, for Webster Place, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Chicago The local developer purchased the property from RPT Realty, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
Orlando Business Journal SmartStop Self Storage REIT has paid $1135 million, or about $25621/sf, for a three-building self-storage property totaling 44,300 square feet in Apopka, Fla, about 20 miles northwest of Orlando, Fla A Space Storage Clarcona...
Atlanta Business Chronicle SK Commercial Realty has sold the 102,700-square-foot Paces Pavilion medical-office property in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood for $219 million, or about $21324/sf Healthcare Trust of America Inc, a Scottsdale,...