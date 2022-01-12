Log In or Subscribe to read more
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, which in late November was taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it, has been appraised at a value of...
Pine Tree has paid $641 million, or $41610/sf, for Glendale Marketplace, a 154,049-square-foot retail center in Glendale, Calif The Northbrook, Ill, company purchased the property from EB Arrow of Dallas, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Houston Business Journal Howard Hughes Corp has lined up $127 million of financing against Hughes Landing, a two-building office complex in Houston CIM Group of Los Angeles provided the financing The 649,406-square-foot property consists of 13- and...
Dallas Business Journal PathGroup has signed a lease for 126,596 square feet of office and laboratory space in Coppell, Texas, about five miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The company, which provides clinical, digital,...
Dallas Business Journal Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is bringing an entire 327,400-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The pharmaceutical firm was expected to house its operations at the property, at...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...