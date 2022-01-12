Log In or Subscribe to read more
ABRA Management has paid $287 million, or $486,440/unit, for the Perch, a 59-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The Culver City, Calif, company purchased the property from Roundhouse of Boise, Idaho, in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
St Louis Business Journal Harrison Street Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $60594/sf, for EDGE@BRDG, a 151,829-square-foot life-science property in St Louis The Chicago investment and management firm purchased the property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Louis Joliet Mall in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Ill, which in late November was taken through foreclosure by the CMBS trust that held $85 million of financing against it, has been appraised at a value of...
Houston Business Journal BioUrja Group has bought 1500 CityWest, a 192,313-square-foot office building in Houston’s Westchase District The local energy and agricultural commodity trading and supply company acquired the 10-story property from...
Dallas Business Journal MCR Hotels has bought a portfolio of five hotels totaling 603 rooms in Texas and New Mexico from ICON Lodging The purchase price was not disclosed Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Four of the properties are in Texas,...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $195 million of financing to facilitate Fairstead Capital’s purchase of the 612-unit apartment building at 1500 Locust St in downtown Philadelphia Fairstead, of New York, had bought the 45-story...
Laguna Point Properties has sold the 557-unit Aya Apartments in Las Vegas to an undisclosed investor for $1059 million, or $190,125/unit The Mission Viejo, Calif, investor had purchased the property, the former Mi Casita, in 2019 for $5095 million...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners Investments has bought the Shops at Prosper Trail, a nearly 100,000-square-foot retail center in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas MQ Development Co sold the property, which was recently...
South Florida Business Journal Sikka Investments LLC has bought the 21,501-square-foot retail building at 2121 Biscayne Blvd in Miami for $2005 million, or about $93251/sf The Plano, Texas, company bought the property in the city’s Edgewater...